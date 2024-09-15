Ferran Torres’ one game La Liga suspension confirmed

Barcelona star Ferran Torres will miss their La Liga trip to Villarreal on September 22 due to suspension.

The Spanish international was introduced in the closing stages of Barcelona’s impressive 4-1 league win away at Girona.

However, despite only being brought on for the final 20 minutes, he was caught in a moment of controversy just before the final whistle.

Referee Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz showed him a straight red card for a poor challenge on fellow substitute Yaser Asprilla.

That incurs an immediate one-game ban for league action and the referee’s report indicates there will be no case for an increase to the call.

Torres was deemed to have made a realistic attempt to play the ball but his tackle was mistimed and worthy of a dismissal.

With Barcelona looking to balance their squad, he could now start their UEFA Champions League opener at AS Monaco on September 19, as he cannot face Villarreal three days later.