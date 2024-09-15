Contract agreement in place between Real Madrid and veteran defender

In recent years, Real Madrid have implemented a transfer strategy that means that players over the age of 30 will only receive one-year contract offers. This is currently being applied to Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez, and the latest player to fall under it will be Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal is out of contract at the end of this season, and there has been plenty of discussion in the media regarding his future. He has stated his desire to continue at Real Madrid, and as per Marca, the club also wants him to stay on until 2026 at the very least.

Real Madrid officials have notified Carvajal of their intention to offer him a new deal. However, it will only be on the aforementioned one-year rolling contract, as it allows his situation to be studied season by season. The offer itself is unlikely to come until 2025, as currently, focus is only on the pitch.

Carvajal has agreed to this, and he is hoping to continue for a few more years at Real Madrid. He will require a successor soon, but for now, he will continue as an undisputed starter for Carlo Ancelotti.