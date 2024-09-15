Atletico Madrid enjoyed a perfect return to La Liga action in a dominant 3-0 home win over Valencia.

Los Rojiblancos remain unbeaten in league games so far this season with this result their second home 2-0 victory with no goals conceded in Madrid across three outings.

An impressive run of form is keeping them in the title conversation and it was two of their summer signings who made the key difference.

Conor Gallagher eased to a dream home debut as he broke into the box to calmly slot home his first goal in Spanish football.

Conor Gallagher's first LALIGA goal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The Englishman with a good finish to give Atleti the lead against Valencia 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/V0cqQ6P0Uv — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 15, 2024

Antoine Griezmann popped up at the right place at the right time after the restart, to double Atletico Madrid’s lead, and put them in cruise control late on.

Antoine Griezmann scores and kisses the Atlético Madrid badge! Look at Marcos Llorente… 😍pic.twitter.com/FIONz7ZGEV — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 15, 2024

However, there was to be one final spark of positivity for the hosts in added time, as substitute Julian Alvarez stayed alive inside the box to stab home his first club goal.

Julián Alvarez scores his first LALIGA goal for Atlético de Madrid now 🙌 The Argentinian is in the right place at the right time to apply the finish 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/BXIqOXCs4j — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 15, 2024

Next up for Atletico Madrid is the start of their UEFA Champions League campaign at home to RB Leipzig on September 19.

Images via Getty Images/One Football