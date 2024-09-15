Atletico Madrid Valencia

Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez fire Atletico Madrid to Valencia victory

Atletico Madrid enjoyed a perfect return to La Liga action in a dominant 3-0 home win over Valencia.

Los Rojiblancos remain unbeaten in league games so far this season with this result their second home 2-0 victory with no goals conceded in Madrid across three outings.

An impressive run of form is keeping them in the title conversation and it was two of their summer signings who made the key difference.

Conor Gallagher eased to a dream home debut as he broke into the box to calmly slot home his first goal in Spanish football.

Antoine Griezmann popped up at the right place at the right time after the restart, to double Atletico Madrid’s lead, and put them in cruise control late on.

However, there was to be one final spark of positivity for the hosts in added time, as substitute Julian Alvarez stayed alive inside the box to stab home his first club goal.

Next up for Atletico Madrid is the start of their UEFA Champions League campaign at home to RB Leipzig on September 19.

