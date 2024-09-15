Bayern Munich admit Jamal Musiala contract extension is difficult

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala will sit down for contract extension talks before the end of 2024.

The Germany international has been linked with a potential move away from the Bundesliga giants with Real Madrid and Barcelona both expressing an interest in him.

Musiala’s current deal in Bavaria expires in June 2026 but he is yet to open formal negotiations on a renewal.

The 21-year-old previously stated he is not actively looking to leave Munich with the idea of playing outside Germany not currently on his mind.

However, despite that assurance, Bayern Munich do not want to take any chances, and allow his contract to wind down.

As per reports from German outlet Sport1, Bayern Munich director Max Eberl admitted it will not be easy to convince Musiala to stay.

“It’s difficult, but not impossible – as Jamal knows what he has at Bayern Munich. He grew up here and has brought himself to this level”, he said.

“Talks are intensifying. We are extremely ambitious, and he knows that, he wants to win titles.”

Musiala has already scored two Bundesliga goals this season, after hitting double figures in the last two campaigns, and he will face Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League in October.