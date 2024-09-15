Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich open to Bayern Munich renewal

Barcelona have been dealt a blow over their long term transfer interest in Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

La Blaugrana have been tracking the German international for the last 12 months and he heads into the final six month of his deal at the start of 2025.

UEFA rules confirm he can open talks with non Bundesliga sides from that point with Barcelona preparing an offer.

However, despite positivity in Catalonia over being able to convince Kimmich to make the switch, the player has consistently remained open to staying in Bavaria.

As per reports from Sky Sports Germany, via Mundo Deportivo, club sporting director Max Eberl has stated his desire to retain Kimmich.

Kimmich also confirmed he is ‘open’ to renewal talks with the onus now falling on the German giants to open formal talks with the 29-year-old.

That will trigger a key call for Kimmich as he decides where to dedicate a key part of his career beyond 2025.