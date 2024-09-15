Atletico Madrid to scout 19-year-old rising star during Valencia clash

Atletico Madrid will be aiming for victory when they host Valencia at the Metropolitano on Sunday evening. The match will not only be this for the club’s sporting department, as they intend to scout several opposition players during the 90 minutes.

During the summer, Atleti tried to sign Javi Guerra and Cristhian Mosquera, and according to MD, both players will be scouted during Sunday’s encounter. Not only them, rising star Yarek Gasiorowski will also be followed by Los Colchoneros officials if he makes an appearance for Valencia.

Yarek is very highly-regarded by Atleti, who see him as being an excellent player for them to sign for the future. He is a left-footed centre-back, so his profile is one that is desperately needed for Diego Simeone’s squad.

🚨🇪🇸 Yarek Gąsiorowski is highly admired by Atlético Madrid. The club has him in mind for the future. Several top clubs are also monitoring him. [🥇: @JaviGomara, @mundodeportivo] pic.twitter.com/XvoSNsgNku — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 15, 2024

Atletico Madrid were in regular contact with Valencia during the summer transfer window just past, and 2025 could be the same if they are impressed by Guerra, Mosquera and Yarek during the 90 minutes at the Metropolitano on Sunday evening.