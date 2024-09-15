Brilliant Atletico Madrid La Liga title statistic emerges in unbeaten run

Atletico Madrid end the weekend in second place in La Liga after a 3-0 home win over Valencia.

Following the international break, Los Rojiblancos roared back into domestic action, with three goals and three points against Los Che.

Alongside securing a vital win, the result also extends their unbeaten start to the season, after five league games played.

Atletico Madrid have now picked up 11 points from those matches with league leaders Barcelona on 15.

Following an opening weekend 2-2 draw at Villarreal, the team have kept four successive clean sheets, two at home and two away from Madrid.

That form has sparked some early season title talk and with good reason.

👀STAT! Atletico Madrid with the joint meanest defence in La Liga so far this season #AtleticoMadrid https://t.co/1d2VMwlR0O — Football España (@footballespana_) September 15, 2024

Atletico Madrid have now not conceded a league goal in four consecutive games, something that has not happened since December 2020, the season they went on to win the La Liga crown.

Just two goals conceded all season is the joint lowest in La Liga alongside city foes Real Madrid.