Atletico Madrid failed in efforts to sign three Valencia during summer transfer window

Atletico Madrid had a very busy summer, with Robin Le Normand, Alexander Sorloth, Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, Juan Musso and Clement Lenglet all arriving at the Metropolitano. Big money was spent, although it appears that not everyone was their first-choice targets.

Atlético Madrid are set to play 7 games in 21 days. Tonight, the first battle begins against Valencia. The schedule: 15/09 – Valencia (H)

19/09 – Leipzig (H)

22/09 – Rayo Vallecano (A)

26/09 – Celta Vigo (A)

29/09 – Real Madrid (H)

02/10 – Benfica (A)

06/10 – Real Sociedad (A) pic.twitter.com/ALmTBP8bXY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 15, 2024

Valencia were a club that Atleti were in regular contact with throughout the summer. Specifically, Los Colchoneros tried to sign three of their players: Cristhian Mosquera, Javi Guerra and Stole Dimitrievski.

It was reported earlier in the week that Atleti saw two offers rejected for Mosquera, and while they had a deal in place for Guerra, it was cancelled as Gallagher was the preferred signing for Diego Simeone. With Dimitrievski, Relevo say that an enquiry was launched, but Los Che turned it down.

The only deal that succeeded between the two clubs was one that saw an Atletico Madrid player join Valencia. In that case, it was 22-year-old winger German Varela that headed to the Mestalla on a permanent basis.