10-man Barcelona continue 100% record with thumping Catalan derby victory over Girona

Barcelona have continued their perfect start to the 2024-25 season, and in some style too. Hansi Flick’s side make it six wins from six with a resounding success against Girona in the first Catalan derby of the season at Montilivi.

The visitors dominated the early stages, and their reward came on the 31st minute. Lamine Yamal managed to break in behind the Girona defence, and he finished emphatically beyond Paulo Gazzaniga to make it 1-0.

Six minutes later, he added his and Barcelona’s second. Raphinha’s free-kick broke only as far as the 17-year-old sensation, and from the edge of the box, he found the Girona goal.

Two minutes into the second half, Barcelona all-but wrapped up the points with a third. Jules Kounde’s through ball played in Dani Olmo, and from a tight ankle, he scored his third in three appearances for the Catalan giants.

Just beyond the hour mark, and it got even better for Barcelona. Marc Casado played a delightful ball through to Pedri, who rounded Gazzaniga before firing into the empty net for the fourth.

Cristhian Stuani came off the bench to score an equaliser for Girona, and Ferran Torres also saw red for a strong challenge on Yaser Asprilla. Nevertheless for Barcelona, the result sees them re-instate their four-point lead over Real Madrid and Villarreal at the top of La Liga.