Tottenham Hotspur tried to sign Barcelona star during summer transfer window

Fermin Lopez has had a whirlwind 15 months. Last summer, he was promoted to the Barcelona first team after impressing during pre-season, and in his first campaign in professional football, he was one of the standout performers in Xavi Hernandez’s side. His year got even better when he helped Spain win Euro 2024 and played a key role in winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

This season has seen Fermin make three substitute appearances, as Barcelona have looked to manage his minutes after a busy summer. It could have been even more hectic, as Tottenham Hotspur tried to sign him during the transfer window.

Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, offered a lot of money for Fermín López last summer, but the club refused selling him. @MigRico — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 14, 2024

As reported by Relevo, both club and player rejected the enquiry, as they are keen to continue their relationship. On top of this, Barcelona are already working on offering a new contract to the 21-year-old, which would be richly deserved.

Fermin is out for a few weeks after picking up an injury during the international break, but once he returns, he should continue to be a very important player for Barcelona.