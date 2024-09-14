Real Madrid stormed back from international duty with a 2-0 La Liga win away at Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos wrapped up their first four games of the league campaign with an unbeaten streak and they were forced to battle on the road in San Sebastian.

With chances at a premium for the visitors early on, they were forced to hold on, as La Real hit the woodwork twice before the break.

However, the game turned on two refereeing calls after the restart, as Vinicius Junior stepped up to score from the penalty spot

Vini Jr from the spot! 🇧🇷 The Brazilian converts his penalty kick and gives Real Madrid the lead ⚪ pic.twitter.com/8XCmvf9fbZ — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 14, 2024

Penalty takers are huge subject of discussion in Madrid this season, with Carlo Ancelotti confirming his willingness to let Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe rotate as takers, and the French captain slammed home the second spot kick of the night.

Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr celebrate. 😂🤍 pic.twitter.com/ysYTANl6u0 — TC (@totalcristiano) September 14, 2024

Los Blancos extend their unbeaten league run, as their UEFA Champions League title defence begins in midweek, as German side VfB Stuttgart land in Madrid on September 17.

Images via Getty Images/One Football