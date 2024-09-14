Real Madrid Real Sociedad

Spot kick kings Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe seal Real Madrid win at Real Sociedad

Real Madrid stormed back from international duty with a 2-0 La Liga win away at Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos wrapped up their first four games of the league campaign with an unbeaten streak and they were forced to battle on the road in San Sebastian.

With chances at a premium for the visitors early on, they were forced to hold on, as La Real hit the woodwork twice before the break.

However, the game turned on two refereeing calls after the restart, as Vinicius Junior stepped up to score from the penalty spot

Penalty takers are huge subject of discussion in Madrid this season, with Carlo Ancelotti confirming his willingness to let Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe rotate as takers, and the French captain slammed home the second spot kick of the night.

Los Blancos extend their unbeaten league run, as their UEFA Champions League title defence begins in midweek, as German side VfB Stuttgart land in Madrid on September 17.

