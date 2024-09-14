“Rodri regen” called up by Real Madrid for Real Sociedad clash

Real Madrid have opted not to call upon Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham for Saturday’s trip to Real Sociedad, with both players to be rested ahead of the Champions League kicking off next week. It means that Carlo Ancelotti has only named four midfielders for the squad heading to Donostia-San Sebastian.

Three of those – Federico Valverde, Luka Modric and Arda Guler – are recognised, but the other will be unfamiliar to some Real Madrid supporters: Chema Andres.

Chema is a 19-year-old defensive midfielder that was part of Spain’s side that won the U19 Euros during the summer. Recently, he was promoted to Castilla, but for this weekend, he will under Ancelotti’s orders.

Marca say that Chema is very highly-rated within La Fabrica, and he is noted as having very similar characteristics to Rodri Hernandez, whom Real Madrid have been linked with in recent months.

It’s unlikely that Chema will feature for Real Madrid against La Real, but it could be the first of many first team call-ups for the teenager. His progress with Castilla will be worth keeping an eye on this season.