Robert Lewandowski rumours labelled as “fake news” by Fabrizio Romano

Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly a key player for Barcelona, and he has made a fine start to the season. While everything appears to be rosy, there have been reports of him being a negative influence in the dressing room at Can Barca.

However, Fabrizio Romano has completely dismissed this. Speaking in The Daily Briefing, he issued a strong denial.

“I’ve zero information on the rumours in Spanish media that Robert Lewandowski is a disruptive presence in the dressing room. To be honest, I don’t know where this is coming from, but it’s absolutely fake news.

“Lewandowski is super popular in the dressing room, he’s a super professional, never had any fights with his team-mates, never creating problems with the staff… Lewandowski has a very good relationship with everyone at the club.”

Lewandowski has appeared to be popular since his arrival at Barcelona in 2022, although there have been isolated incidents that have caused some concern. The club are not worried about this topic, and they will continue to count on the Polish striker for a while yet.

