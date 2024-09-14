Real Madrid set November return date for defender

Real Madrid opted not to sign a new central defender during the summer transfer window, despite the departures of Nacho Fernandez and Rafa Marin. As a result, Carlo Ancelotti only has Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao as realistic options, although Aurelien Tchouameni can fill in when required – Jesus Vallejo, despite being a natural centre-back, is a distant fourth choice.

David Alaba’s return will bolster the options that Ancelotti has, although for now, his comeback is still a little way off. After he ruptured his ACL in December, it had been hoped that he’d return for the start of this season, but it has not been the case.

Alaba’s recovery has been very complicated. He was forced to undergo a second surgery, and only a few weeks ago was he able to start running on the grass. Real Madrid officials are reluctant to set a definitive return date, although their hope is that he will be back in November, as per Diario AS.

There’s no doubt that Real Madrid will be desperate for Alaba to return, as it will alleviate the pressure of Rudiger and Militao, who are likely to play every match until the Austrian can step foot back on the pitch.