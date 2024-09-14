Real Madrid forced to reschedule Santiago Bernabeu events due to complaints

Real Madrid are proud to now call their Santiago Bernabeu stadium a multi-purpose arena. Numerous non-football events have already taken place since renovation work was completed earlier this year, and many more are schedule to come soon.

However, some of these events – the ones up until March 2025 – have had to be re-scheduled. Real Madrid have confirmed this in an official statement, after it has been reported that the club has received noise complaints from neighbours in the surrounding area.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that it has decided to provisionally reschedule its agenda of events and concerts at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

“This decision is part of the set of measures that the club has been taking so that during the concerts strict compliance with current municipal regulations is verified.

“Despite the soundproofing conditions of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium and the reinforcement measures that are being undertaken, compliance with these regulations by the different organisers and promoters has been affected by the great challenge that it has been for them to take into account all its precepts.”

Concerts have allowed Real Madrid to significantly increase the revenue generated, and this will allow them to remain a world football powerhouse for many, many years to come. For now, the well will run slightly dryer.