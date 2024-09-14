Real Madrid plan defensive changes for Champions League opener

Real Madrid are facing some key squad calls as their UEFA Champions League campaign gets underway.

Los Blancos returned to La Liga action from the international break with a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in San Sebastian.

However, their attention will quickly turn to UEFA Champions League action, as their European title defence begins in midweek, at home to VfB Stuttgart.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed at full time in the Basque Country that he is considering rotations due to injury issues in his backline.

Eder Militao completed a full 90 minutes, despite suffering an injury on international duty with Brazil, but the schedule is packed for Ancelotti’s charges.

Militao is OK to face the Bundesliga side, but Ancelotti said his centre backs will need to rotate, with Jesus Vallejo potentially coming in.

David Alaba is not expected to return and Aurelien Tchouameni missed out this weekend due to injury and his status remains doubtful.