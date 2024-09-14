Real Betis rocked by second serious Achilles tendon injury in 12 months

Last October, Marc Bartra ruptured his Achilles tendon, and this caused him to miss five months of action. 11 months later, a second injury of this nature has left Real Betis rocked.

William Carvalho was forced off during the first half of Friday’s victory over Leganes, with a stretcher being required. There were serious concerns about the Portuguese pivot, and unfortunately for Betis, a disastrous injury has been confirmed.

Betis say that Carvalho has suffered a complete tear of his Achilles tendon. As a result, he will undergo surgery in the coming days, after which he can begin the long road to recovery.

🚑 PARTE MÉDICO | William Carvalho presenta una rotura completa del tendón de Aquiles de su pierna derecha. El futbolista portugués será operado en los próximos días y el tiempo de recuperación dependerá de su evolución. ¡Mucho ánimo, William! 💚🤞 — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) September 14, 2024

Carvalho was someone that could have left Betis during the summer, but no acceptable offers arrived. Instead, he will now miss the next 5-6 months of action, although the good news for Manuel Pellegrini is that he does have some cover in the likes of Marc Roca, Johnny Cardoso and Sergi Altimara.