Predicted Teams Real Sociedad-Real Madrid: Injured duo recover in time to start at Reale Arena

Real Madrid are aiming to close the gap at the top of La Liga – after MD4, they are four points behind Barcelona, who won their opening four league matches. A trip to Donostia-San Sebastian awaits the reigning champions on Saturday, as they take on Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

It was confirmed on Friday that Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham will not play against La Real. Both players trained in the last few days, but they will not be risked by Carlo Ancelotti.

As per Marca, there is to be two changes from the side that defeated Real Betis pre-international break. Tchouameni is to be replaced by Luka Modric, with Arda Guler coming in for the injured Dani Ceballos.

For La Real, Alvaro Odriozola will come in for Hamari Traore, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season after he tore his ACL two weeks ago. In midfield, summer signing Luka Sucic is set to replace Brais Mendez, who is also injured.

It should be a compelling encounter at Reale Arena. Real Sociedad is a notoriously difficult place for any team to go, and Real Madrid have had troubles there in the past – it remains to be seen whether they can come away with a much-needed three points.