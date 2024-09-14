Mexican giants confirm interest in Sergio Ramos – “It would be a privilege…”

Sergio Ramos is still without a club, having left Sevilla in July. He has been linked with several clubs across the world of football, including teams in the United States, Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

For now, he continues as a free agent. One club that hopes to sign him is Rayados de Monterrey, who recently announced the signing of Ramos’ former Sevilla teammate, Lucas Ocampos.

Speaking to El Chiringuito, Tato Noriega – president of Rayados de Monterrey – admitted that he would love for Ramos to be signed.

“Sergio Ramos is Sergio Ramos. He is surely the best central defender of the last 15 years in elite football, and it would be a privilege for Rayados de Monterrey to sign him – especially with a view to a tournament like the Club World Cup… Sergio Ramos gives you a plus at all levels, in all ways.”

🚨"Hemos tenido ACERCAMIENTOS para FICHAR a RAMOS". 🙏"Lo traería con los ojos cerrados". Tato Noriega, Presidente Deportivo de @Rayados, lo revela todo con @marcosbenito9 pic.twitter.com/r0nPa1IAyF — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 12, 2024

It remains to be seen whether Ramos ends up in Mexico. He’d certainly be familiar there, with the likes of Ocampos, Oliver Torres and Sergio Canales already at Rayados de Monterrey.