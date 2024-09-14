Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Rafael Leao, Fabian Ruiz, Adrien Rabiot and Thomas Partey

Personally, I find it very strange that he does not have a team, as France manager Didier Deschamps has said, and for me, he is a fantastic footballer, who has technique, physique, everything. Honestly, I am very surprised that he hasn’t found a club yet. I do find it difficult to imagine him without a club for a whole four months before he signs for someone. I think that Rabiot wants to play for a top team, he does not want to go to a lower level of football. I think it’s more possible that he lowers his economic demands rather than considering offers from teams further down the food chain. He is waiting for a call from the right club. Why Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will not be going to Atletico Madrid or Barcelona Personally I don’t see Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey returning to Spain, at least not to Atletico Madrid, and probably not to Barcelona either. Put simply, things did not end well with Atletico before he went to Arsenal, and he is not on the agenda for Barcelona. During the course of the summer, he had approaches from Italy and from Saudi Arabia, perhaps even other Premier League sides. Barcelona and Atletico have both turned to the free agent market in the past, and Partey is only four months away from being able to sign a deal, but honestly, I don’t see him going to either of these two teams, at least as things stand currently. Paris Saint-Germain want to hold onto Fabian Ruiz Earlier this week, Sport linked Real Madrid to Fabian Ruiz, and Barcelona’s name has been mentioned by others too. Fabian was signed by Carlo and Davide Ancelotti at Napoli, so they clearly appreciate his qualities, as was reported this week too. Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Luis Campos is in love with Fabian, and the club at any rate want to hang onto him. We’ll see how things evolve this season, but PSG are delighted with him. He never complains, when he goes onto the pitch, he plays very well, and no doubt Fabian could play as a starter for most big teams in Europe.

Years ago Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid were linked with him, but it never turned into a negotiation. Last year, Inter had him on their agenda too, but it didn’t progress. Part of the issue is that when you go to PSG, your salary is likely to be very high, and that creates problems when you try to leave.

What I know is that PSG are completely happy with him.

Barcelona move for Rafael Leao was never serious – neither was he about leaving

From the information I have, Rafael Leao’s name being linked with Barcelona in the final days of the transfer market was a lot of noise without a huge amount behind it. There was nothing concrete, and I’ll explain the reasons why the deal would not or did not happen.

First of all, and foremost, Leao wanted to stay at Milan. Secondly, he had no intention of changing teams in the final stages of the transfer market. Thirdly, Milan don’t have any intention of selling one of their best players in the final stages of the transfer market either. Fourth, Leao has a clause of €175m, and no doubt, Milan would be asking for a lot of money, and in the final days of the market, even more so. They would have asked the world.

For me, we’re speaking about a story that never really existed. With Barcelona, they tried for Nico Williams, and it didn’t come off. Then they went for Dani Olmo, and they did manage that deal. That was it. They didn’t really go for a major signing at left wing after that.

Matteo Moretto will be back with more transfer news in the coming days, providing exclusive information on the biggest stories in Spain and Italy.