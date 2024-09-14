Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Rafael Leao, Fabian Ruiz, Adrien Rabiot and Thomas Partey

It is very difficult to understand what Adrien Rabiot will do, it’s one of the most difficult topics in terms of the market right now. His mother and agent, his camp, they do not like to speak to the press very often, it can be tricky to get the real story, and therefore understand what will happen.
I am aware that there have been contacts from Turkish clubs with Rabiot, but his intention has always been to reject Turkiye as an option.
During the month of August, Manchester United enquired about his situation, but nothing else, it didn’t go any further, and it was never a real negotiation. As we revealed last week, Milan enquired about him, they spoke with his mother, but their offer never received a response. Atletico Madrid too, they enquired about him too before sealing the deal for Conor Gallagher. His mother didn’t respond to them either.