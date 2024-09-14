Liverpool showing interest in Sevilla defender

Sevilla had a busy summer transfer window, and that was made possible by the big-money sale of Youssef En-Nesyri to Fenerbahce. His departure also allowed it to be possible for Loic Bade to stay, with the central defender having also attracted strong interest from the likes of Stuttgart.

Bade was determined to continue at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and recently, he signed a new five-year contract. This will allow Sevilla to be protected against any interest that inevitably comes in 2025.

Liverpool are one of the clubs that could make a move for Bade next summer, as CaughtOffside have reported that they consider the 24-year-old to be a good replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who could leave the Premier League giants at the end of the current season.

During the summer, Sevilla were asking for €20m from any clubs wishing to buy Bade. Depending on how he performs over the next 8-9 months, that figure could rise significantly – Los Nervionenses will hope so, anyway.