Kylian Mbappe uninterested by Real Madrid penalty talk

Kylian Mbappe is not focusing on penalty talk at Real Madrid ahead of a crunch period of games.

Los Blancos returned to La Liga action with a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad as Mbappe and Vinicius Junior scored a penalty each.

Penalties are a major talking point in Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti confirming he is happy to allow the pair to rotate between them.

Prior to victory in San Sebastian, the duo had scored one spot kick each, and Mbappe scored the second of the night in the Basque Country.

Vinicius Junior seems to have the edge in seniority for spot kicks but Mbappe is not looking at the situation with any great attention.

“Every game I feel better. I understand what the team, the manager and my teammates need and I’m sure on Tuesday I can help them and start the Champions League with a win”, as per reports from Marca.

“The important thing is that all four penalties were goals, not who took them.

“I came to Madrid to experience those kind of Champions League nights. I’m very focused on what we have to do, the Champions League has changed, it’s a new competition and we have to win.”

Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League title defence kicks off on September 17, as they play host to VfB Stuttgart in the Spanish capital, as the schedule tightens in all competitions.

Images via Getty Images/One Football