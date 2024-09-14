Hansi Flick makes ‘champions don’t rest’ point over Lamine Yamal

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has called on Lamine Yamal to keep maintaining his incredible progress.

The 17-year-old has scored once in La Liga action this season, and already laid on four assists in league games, ahead of the international break.

His status as a starter is now set in stone for Flick and he is arguably Barcelona’s most important player despite his tender age.

Ahead of Barcelona’s return to action at Girona this weekend, visiting boss Michel Sanchez has hailed him as ‘the most differential player in La Liga’, as he looks to negate his impact tomorrow.

Flick was asked about those comments in his own pre-match press conference and the La Blaugrana chief wants his star to keep pushing his performance ceiling as the season progresses.

“I think Lamine Yamal is at a high level but, at his age, he can and still has to improve. It’s great to see him train day-by-day”, as per reports from Marca.

“But, he has to move forward, improve and work hard. Champions don’t rest, and if he wants to be a great champion, he has to keep going.”

After ending last season with five La Liga goals and five assists, his early form indicates that barrier will be broken before the end of 2024, with double figures the next target for him.