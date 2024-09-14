Hansi Flick drops Barcelona team hint for Girona clash

Barcelona return to La Liga action at Girona tomorrow in a key clash for Hansi Flick.

The former Bayern Munich head coach has enjoyed a superb start to life in charge in Catalonia with four successive league wins.

That marks a 100% record for Flick, ahead facing Girona, and the start of their UEFA Champions League campaign in midweek.

As the schedule begins to step up, Flick is expected to rotate his team, and former Girona loanee Eric Garcia could face the neighbours.

Garcia returned to Barcelona over the summer, after playing a vital role in Girona’s first-ever Champions League qualification in 2023/24, but he opted against a move back in August.

Flick has named the same defensive four in the three of Barcelona’s four games so far, with Garcia yet to start, ahead of a crunch trip to the Estadi Montilvi.

“From what I’ve seen in training, he’s doing very well. We don’t know 100% who tomorrow’s starting eleven will be, but of course he could be there”, as pre reports from Marca.

If Garcia does come in to start, Flick could rest Inigo Martinez, with the veteran set to start against AS Monaco on September 19.