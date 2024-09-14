Girona manager Michel Sanchez on Lamine Yamal – “He is the most differential player in La Liga”

The first Catalan derby of the season takes place at Montilivi on Sunday. Barcelona make the short trip to Montilivi to take on Girona, whom they were defeated by in both fixtures last season.

Michel Sanchez has been speaking to the media ahead of the match (via MD). He confirmed that Yangel Herrera is doubtful, while he also addressed the strong start made by Hansi Flick’s Barcelona side.

“They have a lot of verticality and do things very well, but not only in attack because they recover the ball quickly and have individual quality.

“Lamine Yamal is the most differential player in La Liga in one-on-one because his decision-making is top in a 17-year-old player. He does everything very well and is above everyone in that sense. Raphinha is also in a great moment because of his verticality, he makes the depth of the team very good.”

Michel also confirmed that Girona are only focusing on Barcelona, with their first ever Champions League fixture – against Paris Saint-Germain no less – taking place next week.

“For me, there is no such thing as Wednesday’s game. I haven’t seen anything from PSG.”