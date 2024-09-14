Dani Carvajal repeats contract point as Real Madrid prepare offer

Dani Carvajal has confirmed his position of wanting to sign a contract renewal at Real Madrid.

The veteran defender is into the final 12 months of his contract in the Spanish capital with his current deal expiring at the end of the campaign.

UEFA rules state Carvajal is able to open talks with non-Spanish clubs from the start of 2025 but the full back only has eyes for Los Blancos.

Carvajal previously stated if he did not renew, he will look to leave European football, but that is not on the agenda.

Real Madrid’s policy of offering players aged 30+ one year extensions will again be enacted in the incoming talks and the 32-year-old insisted he is ready to renew his long standing link to the club.

“If all parties agree, I want to renew and extend my career at Real Madrid, which is what I always wanted. I would not like to play for any European club after my time at Madrid, out of respect”, as per quotes from Marca.

Alongside winning four La Liga titles and six UEFA Champions League crowns, Carvajal has also amassed 412 appearances, as he starts his 12th season in Madrid.