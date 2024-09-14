Barcelona take measures to protect Lamine Yamal following attack on father last month

Last month, Mounir Nasraoui – the father of Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal – was stabbed following an altercation with neighbours. He was hospitalised with three wounds, although he has since made a full recovery.

Barcelona were left troubled by the incident, and it opened their eyes to the possibility that Lamine Yamal could end up being in the firing line. Because of this, actions have already been taken to protect the 17-year-old, whose image continues to become more publicly known.

As per Relevo, club officials have put a counter-surveillance service on him, which will ensures his safety. He has also moved to Sant Joan Despi, and eyes will always be on him to make sure that he is okay at all times. Lamine Yamal and his family are aware, and they have accepted it as “an inevitable consequence of an extraordinary situation”.

It makes sense for Barcelona to protect their young star, especially as he is reach grows more and more each day.