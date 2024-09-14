Barcelona

Barcelona devise conditioning plan to rid Pedri of his injury problems

Pedri’s struggles over the last three years are well known. The Barcelona midfielder has failed to stay fit for a consistent period of time, with regular hamstring injuries having become a serious problem on the back of his marathon 2020-21 season.

Last season alone, Pedri suffered four injuries, three of which were muscular. For Barcelona, they cannot keep having one of their star players unavailable so often, so work is being done to put an end to his persistent physical problems.

As per MD, Barcelona asked for a genetic analysis of his musculature, which was carried out in the United States. The results advised him to do strength work daily, and this is what he has been undertaking since returning from a knee injury at the start of the season.

 

So far, it is working. He has not been injured since returning, and his fitness levels are very high. However, there’s no doubt that Barcelona will not be celebrating yet, and extreme caution will continue to be taken with Pedri.

