Atletico Madrid rejected opportunity to take events away from Real Madrid

On Friday, Real Madrid confirmed that they have been forced to postpone multiple concerts that were due to take place at the Santiago Bernabeu between now and March 2025. The reason for this is because the arena failed sound regulation violations – this was brought to the attention of authorities after numerous complaints were filed.

The concerts in question will now take place at a later date. However, they could not have been re-scheduled, as El Confidencial have reported that Atletico Madrid were asked to host them at the Metropolitano. However, they rejected the opportunity to do so.

It was Real Madrid officials that had asked their city rivals to help them out, but it was turned down. The reason for this is unclear, although it could be to do with the financial aspect of the concerts.

No artists will be visiting the Metropolitano anytime soon, but Real Madrid will do so at the end of the month when Atletico Madrid host the first Madrid derby of the 2024-25 season.