16-year-old La Masia standout to be included in Barcelona’s squad for La Liga showdown against Girona

On Sunday, Barcelona will aim to continue their 100% record at the start of the season. Hansi Flick’s side will make the short trip to Montilivi to take on Girona in the first Catalan derby of the 2024-25 campaign, although they will do so without the services of Fermin Lopez, who was injured during the international break.

It appears that Barcelona have already decided on Fermin’s replacement in the matchday squad. As per MD, Guille Fernandez’s Barca Atletic exclusion makes it likely that he will be going to Montilivi, given that he has been training with the first team over the last few days.

Guille is rated incredibly highly within La Masia, and those at Barcelona consider it inevitable that he will become a first team regular in the next 12-18 months. This is despite him only being 16 years of age – for now, this makes him the youngest member of Hansi Flick’s squad, surpassing a certain Lamine Yamal.