Vitor Roque’s first Real Betis goal seals opening La Liga win of 2024/25

Vitor Roque stabbed home a late winner as Real Betis picked up their first La Liga victory of 2024/25.

Los Verdiblancos secured three points at home to Leganes as the visitors remain winless on the road since the start of the campaign.

Neither side headed into this game full of confidence, and chances were few and far between in Andalucia, with former Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli denied in the early stages.

However, just as Leganes looked set to dig in an hold on for a 0-0 draw, Ezzalzouli kept his nerve inside the box, to steer home a breakthrough.

Ezzalzouli was central to the clincher, as his shot was kept out on 86 minutes, but Vitor Roque reacted quickest to poke home, after being brought on just after hour mark.

A vital victory lifts Real Betis into the top half of La Liga overnight as Leganes slip down into the bottom ten.

