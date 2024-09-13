Real Madrid

Three teams that enquired about Adrien Rabiot this summer including Manchester United

Former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been one of the surprises of the summer, having been a free agent, but failing to secure a new club. The 29-year-old’s future is now unclear, with most clubs having settled their squad already.

One of those sides was Atletico Madrid, who enquired about Rabiot as a potential alternative to Conor Gallagher before the deal was signed. They, like AC Milan at the start of the summer, received no response from his agent. Manchester United also called about the French international, but did not take things any further than that. Matteo Moretto revealed this to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, before noting that he was more likely to lower his wage demands than decide to drop down a level.

Rabiot has been linked with any number of sides this summer, including Barcelona too, but it seems unlikely the Catalans would have the salary limit space. Atletico Madrid have been open to incorporating another midfielder, but whether they would be willing to spend big on Rabiot is another matter.

 

