The four La Liga clubs that are over their salary limit

On Thursday La Liga presented the salary limits for September 2024 in Primera and Segunda, with some dramatic shifts from the same period last year. Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising differences were Sevilla and Espanyol, who had salary limits of just €2.5m and €9m respectively.

They were two of the four Primera sides that were in excess of their salary limit, after La Liga General Director Javier Gomez confirmed that nine sides across the top two divisions were over the limit. According to Cadena Cope, Barcelona and Getafe are the other two sides.

Getafe are only slightly over their limit, while the degree of excess at Barcelona is not yet known. The Catalan side are due to present their accounts for the 2023-24 season before the end of September. Despite the fact that they increased their salary limit by €156m from the previous year.

Meanwhile the five Segunda sides over their limit are Almeria, Levante, Granada, Real Oviedo and Huesca, three of which have been relegated in the last two years.