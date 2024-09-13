Spain midfielder linked to Barcelona and Real Madrid will be hard to extract from current club

Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz took the next step in his career after dominating at Euro 2024, raising many eyebrows and playing a crucial role for Luis de la Fuente. Not a guaranteed starter under previous Spain manager Luis Enrique at Paris Saint-Germain, he has been linked with a move back to his home country.

However Matteo Moretto has explained that PSG have no intention of letting him go. Fabian has three years left on his deal at the Parc des Princes, and Sporting Director Luis Campos is delighted with the 28-year-old. Fabian has shown an impeccable attitude, and despite his lack of protagonism in the early going, has still performed well.

After PSG forked out big for Portuguese starlet Joao Neves, Fabian has so far seen just 47 minutes of action for PSG in the opening three games. The trio of Neves, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha are very much regarded as the future in Paris too.

With Barcelona not having brought in a midfielder this summer, and Real Madrid feeling the effects of Toni Kroos’ exit early on in the season, it is no surprise that one of La Roja’s top-performing players has been linked with them. However it looks as if they will have to work hard if they do want to extract him from the French capital.