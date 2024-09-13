Saudi Arabia confirm transfer for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior this summer

Links between Saudi Arabia and Vinicius Junior this summer were an ongoing story in the Spanish capital, and it has been confirmed that there was an interest in doing a deal from Al-Ahli. Director Khaled Al-Issa has explained that they were in negotiations for the Brazilian.

Al-Issa explained on Kora Rotana, as published by El Chiringuito, that he was intending on bringing in a star signing this summer, one of which was Vinicius. However he said a change in the status of the Saudi Pro League players halted any talks.

Al-Ahli Director Khaled Al-Issa has told Kora Rotana that he tried to sign Vinicius Junior from #RealMadrid this summer. pic.twitter.com/qqIQXEh3co — Football España (@footballespana_) September 13, 2024

“There was a desire to bring in a very great winger, Vinicius, from Real Madrid, but during the negotiations something unexpected happened, which was the departure of the Saudi players to become professionals in accordance with the scholarship program, and the departure of striker Firas Al-Braikan was planned,” explained Al-Issa.

According to sources in Madrid, Vinicius halted any move on account of not having any desire to move to the Middle East, although he did not shut the door to a move entirely.

It seems highly unlikely that Al-Ahli would have pulled out of a deal of such magnitude over such a comparatively minor issue. There was talk of a billion-euro contract for the Real Madrid star, and fees between €300-400m for Los Blancos.

There is no denying that the media attention towards Vinicius has become increasingly hostile in recent weeks though. The Brazilian has been harshly criticised by the Spanish media for not only his performances, but also his comments in the media about Spain potentially losing the World Cup. Even within the club, his comments have not gone down well at all.