Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal completes impressive recovery to face Real Madrid

Real Sociedad have confirmed a huge injury boost ahead of hosting Real Madrid in La Liga action with Mikel Oyarzabal passed fit.

The experienced forward suffered an ankle sprain on international duty with Spain and missed the 4-1 UEFA Nations League win in Switzerland.

Oyarzabal returned to San Sebastian for tests and rehabilitation on the injury with his chances of facing Los Blancos appearing minimal.

However, on the back of an eye-catching recovery, Oyarzabal has made it into the La Real squad for the clash tomorrow night.

The final call will focus on whether he is fit enough to captain the hosts against the defending champions which will be left until the last minute.

The 27-year-old started Real Sociedad’s first three games of the season, before missing their final league match before the international break due to suspension, but he only has one league goal against Real Madrid in his club career in the Basque Country.

