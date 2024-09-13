Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti reveals big doubt and explains what Arda Guler must do in midfield

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his main doubt over his line-up for Real Sociedad is in midfield, despite his lack of options. Los Blancos travel to the Reale Arena on Saturday night at 21:00 CEST, hoping to cut the gap to Barcelona.

Ancelotti confirmed that Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham would miss the tie, adding to their injuries in midfield of Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga. It leaves Ancelotti with just Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, Luka Modric and Fede Valverde as options in the middle of the pitch.

“Good question. It’s the doubt I have,” Ancelotti remarked in his pre-match press conference, referring to the choice between Guler and Brahim Diaz. “I can play with three midfielders or I can change the system.”

He would then confirm that Guler could play as a central midfielder, but not as part of a double pivot, as he ‘does not have the charateristics to defend in a double pivot’. He was also asked what Guler needed to do in order to play in midfied.

“Defending and attacking… It is not that complicated. They must be well positioned and move between the lines, off for the ball and be an option, provide the pass for the forwards. In defence, they have to shut off the space on the inside. The central midfielder’s job in a 4-3-3 is much more intense than that of a winger.”

“He’s going to have more prominence. Making him the undisputed starter is more complicated. I don’t see anyone who is undisputed in this squad,” Ancelotti explained.

Los Blancos are going into the clash against La Real four points behind Barcelona, and on paper, it looks like a tricky away task. La Real are also suffering from their own injury issues though. Arsen Zakharyan, Brais Mendez, Aritz Elustondo, Alvaro Odriozola and Hamari Traore, giving them an issue at right-back, while captain Mikel Oyarzabal is a doubt too.