Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti sends pointed message on criticism of star – ‘He’s not in his best moment’

Carlo Ancelotti has sent a pointed message to the club, fans and press in the Spanish capital, at least those affiliated to Real Madrid. Amid a media storm of criticism both from Brazil and Spain, Ancelotti told the media ahead of their clash with Real Sociedad that Vinicius must be shown a lot of love.

“He is not at his best, but he is very decisive for us,” Ancelotti started. “We are in no rush. The team has scored and he has been important. The last thing I am worried about is Vinicius. He always works well and gives everything he has. I am very happy with what he has done. I can’t think everyone is always going to be at 100%.”

One of the reasons the media have put such intense scrutiny on Vinicius is rumours of a potential interest from Saudi Arabia, which was confirmed by an Al-Ahli director on Thursday. Ancelotti did not believe that it would be a distraction for him though.

“I don’t know if an offer [from Saudi Arabia] arrived or not, I speak with him daily. We’ve never spoken about it. Vinicius loves playing football so much, that whatever happens off the pitch, it is not going to take his focus of his idea of what he should be doing, which is playing football,” Ancelotti noted.

Finally, he was also asked about Vinicius’ international form, after disappointing performances against Ecuador and Paraguay, with some even asking for him to be dropped. Vinicius explained the difference in performance by claiming the ball moves much slower in South America, but Ancelotti found a different explanation.

“The explanation I find is that Brazil’s problem, which I don’t want to go into, is a general problem. They are having difficulties finding their best version. It is not Vinicius’ problem, it is a general problem. We are delighted with him. He is not in his best version, nobody can be all of the time.”

“But we cannot forget that thanks to Vinicius we have won 2 Champions Leagues,” the Italian said, slowing down for emphasis. “We have to have a lot of love for Vincius, here, at Real Madrid.”

His final words, after which he left the press conference, felt pointed. There have been a number of articles stating that some at the club are not happy with his words about Spain potentially having the World Cup taken off him. It seems unlikely that a swathe of criticism would be allowed without some degree of tacit permission too – Ancelotti clearly wants his star to be protected and defended by the club.