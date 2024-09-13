Real Madrid will play seven games before the next international break in a hectic period for Kylian Mbappe and Co.

Los Blancos return to La Liga action this weekend as the defending champions head to Real Sociedad.

Carlo Ancelotti’s charges start their UEFA Champions League crown defence in midweek at home to VfB Stuttgart.

That is followed by four league games, including a derby at Atletico Madrid on September 29, and a Champions League trip to Lille, before the next schedule gap.

The club are working to manage game loads and physical exertions and Mbappe’s fitness is key for Ancelotti.

As per the latest from Diario AS, Mbappe is determined to feature in all seven games, as he looks to improve his mixed start to life in Madrid.

The current plan indicates he will start five of the incoming seven, and Ancelotti could rest him against Alaves and Espanyol, but he is expected to be on the bench in both fixtures.