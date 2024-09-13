Real Madrid devising special Jude Bellingham plan due to persistent issue

Real Madrid look set to get Jude Bellingham back ahead of schedule this weekend, with many expecting him to be out for at least another week with a muscle problem. However Los Blancos are increasingly concerned about keeping him on the pitch.

Bellingham played with a brace on his shoulder last season after dislocating it last November, and according to Cadena SER only narrowly escaped surgery this summer. An ankle injury in March then ruled him out for several weeks, and during Euro 2024, he was exhausted. This season it only took a handful of games before he fell injured.

#RealMadrid are concerned about Jude Bellingham's fitness. The club will speak to him about taking more rest. (Cadena SER) pic.twitter.com/CBU1sPfj08 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 13, 2024

Real Madrid are increasingly concerned about his fitness, and are looking to address the matter. They will speak to Bellingham about resting more often, and devise a plan of action so that he can play less often, but be available for the important matches, and at 100% for them. They intend to bring him off more frequently, and make it clear that he will not be playing all of their matches.

With Los Blancos often starting without a reference point in attack, and Bellingham’s goals seeing them through the early stages of the season, Carlo Ancelotti could ill-afford to rest the Englishman last season until the injuries got on top of him. Now Real Madrid have far more firepower in attack with Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe, but they will not want to fall any further behind Barcelona this early in La Liga.