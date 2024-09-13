Real Madrid confirm new six-year contract for 25-year-old

Real Madrid have announced a new six-year deal for goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The 25-year-old Ukraine international faced serious doubts over his future, but gave the green light on a deal last week.

Lunin played brilliantly to help Los Blancos to a Liga and Champions League double last season, but was disappointed to be dropped for Thibaut Courtois once he returned in April. With just a year left on his deal, he postponed the signing of a new deal agreed in March, and there was some suggestion that he may run down his deal.

However Real Madrid have confirmed a new six-year contract for Lunin, tying him to the club long-term. There has been some suggestion that Lunin could still depart next summer for the right offer, but Los Blancos will be operating from a position of power at the negotiating table, and will have a strong back-up for Courtois secured.

Lunin is unlikely to play too much this season unless Courtois falls injured again. Even in the Copa del Rey, Courtois has returned to the side in the latter stages of the competition in previous years, although Lunin has demonstrated his worth over the last year, inspiring a confidence that wasn’t there previously.