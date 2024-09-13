Raphinha reveals key element of game has been weakened – ‘It’s always characterised me as a player’

Barcelona winger Raphinha has been in fine form to start the season for his side. Scoring three goals and giving three assists in the opening four games, the Brazilian has been a key part of Hansi Flick’s opening spell as Blaugrana coach.

To the surprise of many, including himself, Raphinha was named one of the five captains at Barcelona for this season. Speaking to Barcelona media, he explained that it had excited him.

“Being captain is something else to add to your profile, Robert could be too, Jules, Inigo… they are actually captains in the dressing room, I was very happy with the choice, if I tell you that I expected it, I’m lying.”

“This means that what I do internally, the kids and veterans see it. Being a captain is being there ready to play and help in whatever is necessary and fight for whatever is needed, whether on or off the field. It made me very excited.”

This summer Raphinha has been honest about the toll that this season has taken on him, saying that football ‘destroys you’. He also admitted to having to adjust his game since arriving at Barcelona.

“It’s true that after the World Cup, I sort began to lose the one-on-one side of my game, something that I like to do, I enjoy going at opponents, and it’s something that has always characterised me. But I have other attributes to my game too, that make my game stronger.”

Raphinha: "We know that people are super excited about us, but we also know that the season has just started and we have to keep it up." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 13, 2024

Raphinha went on to pinpoint a precise moment when he felt that things clicked for him at Barcelona.

“The tie against PSG in the Champions League. I highlight two elements, they were my two best games individually in the Champions League and the feeling of not having been good enough to advance to the next phase, but the tie gave me much more confidence and made me believe in myself. People also knew that they could contribute to the team and trust me.”

The 27-year-old is likely to play on Sunday against Girona, as Barcelona look to keep up their 100% record. Michel Sanchez’s side did the double over their Catalan neighbours though, and the Blaugrana will be out for revenge.