MLS emerges as final Sergio Ramos transfer option

Former Real Madrid and Sevilla captain Sergio Ramos remains without a club after failing to secure a move to Brazil.

The veteran centre back has consistently stated his desire to remain in European football, as a first choice option, after rejecting free transfer interest from Saudi Arabia.

However, despite remaining available outside of international transfer windows, Ramos is training alone in Spain as he looks to find a new team.

The latest twist in the saga saw a deal with Botafogo emerge, but that has since broken down, with reports from ED indicating they were unwilling to match his salary demands.

Botafogo are not the first Brazilian club to reject Ramos, he was turned down by Vasco de Gama and Flamengo. Corinthians considered a proposal, but it was unlikely to be accepted.

As per the latest from Goal.com, a switch to MLS is now back on the agenda, as Ramos’ only realistic option to extend his playing career, and San Diego FC are interested if Ramos agrees to a wage cut.