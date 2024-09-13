‘If there’s a jealousy problem, I’ll notice it’ – Carlo Ancelotti denies star rift at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has again dismissed rumours that Rodrygo Goes is unhappy with his lack of recognition, with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe operating on a different level in terms of attention. During the international break, Rodrygo gave an interview where he declared that he was upset that he had not been selected on the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or by France Football.

Ancelotti was sympathetic to his cause, feeling that his exclusion was an oversight.

“He was not sufficiently valued in the selection for the Ballon d’Or shortlist. He deserved to be there and I understand that he is upset. Someone has forgotten what he has done in the Champions League, scoring against City and being important. It is a virtue that he is a joker, that he can play in many positions and always does so well,” Ancelotti remarked, espousing his virtues.

“For him it is a motivation that he compares himself with Vinicius or Mbappe. For me he is just as important as them, like all of the players. He has not told me that there is a problem.”

He was also asked whether there was a chance that Rodrygo might become a little jealous of his two more lauded teammates.

“If it happens I will detect it. In the dressing room there is a very good and very healthy atmosphere. There are players who are going to have more responsibility, like Vinicius, Rodrygo, the young players, who are not so young anymore,” said the Italian confidently.

Rodrygo has manifested his irritation on several occasions that he is not considered on the same level as his teammates, criticising a MARCA cover that had Real Madrid starting with a trident of Bellingham, Mbappe and Vinicius, although Ancelotti later denied that was real. There has been no shortage of people who point to Rodrygo as the first star to drop from the line-up if Ancelotti wants to make a change.