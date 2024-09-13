Former Barcelona star eyes Real Betis return in 2025

Real Betis are reportedly working on a deal to bring Junior Firpo back to the club in 2025.

Los Verdiblancos are already planning for next year with Firpo an option to bolster their squad either in January or next summer.

With Barcelona retaining a 25% sell-on clause in his current contract at Leeds United, the EFL Championship side will push for a sale in the mid-season market, to avoid a free transfer exit at the end of the campaign.

Firpo’s current bond in West Yorkshire ends in 2025, and he can discuss a move to a non-English team from the start of January, if he opts against a renewal.

As per the latest update from Teamtalk.com, Firpo is open to staying at Elland Road, but that is likely to hinge on the club securing Premier League promotion.

Real Betis would prefer a free transfer, and are willing to wait the extra six months, after already luring Marco Roca and Diego Llorente from Leeds to Andalucia ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.