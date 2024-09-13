Fiorentina chief confirms Barcelona rejected Vitor Roque offer

Barcelona star Vitor Roque will spend the 2024/25 La Liga season on loan at Real Betis but it could have been very different for the Brazilian.

During a summer of transfer rumours, the 19-year-old went from a highly rated prospect in Catalonia, to being a sale option.

Barcelona were open to selling the teenager, but opted for a loan instead, as they look to keep their options open on him.

Los Verdiblancos have the option to extend the loan for the 2025/26 campaign if this season is a success in Andalucia.

Before making the switch to the Estadio Benito Villmarin, clubs in Serie A were linked with an offer, with their preference for a full transfer.

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade confirmed an offer was made for the former Athletico Paranaense striker, but they were ultimately turned down by Barcelona, due to a lofty asking price as part of the negotiations.

“We tried to sign Vítor Roque, but the conditions were impossible at that time. Barcelona wanted €40m, so there was no chance”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.