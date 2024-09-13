Dutch star on Barcelona’s radar as January midfield transfer option

Barcelona have reportedly highlighted Dutch international Jerdy Schouten as a January transfer target.

Despite the pressure over making a risky dip into the mid-season market, injury issues in Hansi Flick’s engine room has caused concern, and Shouten is an option.

A deep lying midfielder has been a long term question for Barcelona with La Masia star Marc Bernal showing promise over the summer before suffering a serious injury.

Marc Casado continues to impress in the position, but Flick wants a more experienced specialist, to help share the game load.

As per reports from Marca, Barcelona are considering a €25m offer for the 27-year-old, with PSV Eindhoven open to receiving bids.

Initial contact was made over the summer, but no formal offer landed in the Netherlands, as Barcelona backed Bernal and Casado.

Flick will persevere with Casado for the time being but the 20-year-old is unproven at the highest level across a full season of action.

