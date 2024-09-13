Dani Carvajal claims Barcelona will drop La Liga title points soon

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal has aimed a jibe at El Clasico rivals Barcelona as the La Liga season restarts this weekend.

Los Blancos headed into the international break unbeaten from their first four games of the 2024/25 campaign with eight points picked up.

However, the defending champions are already playing catch up to their old foes, who have won all four of their league outings under new boss Hansi Flick.

The schedule steps up in the coming weeks, with the start of the UEFA Champions League, and extra games on the agenda for both teams.

The demands of fighting across multiple fronts will be a test of resources across a demanding season and Carvajal believes Barcelona will slip soon.

“We’ve played four games, it’s a long distance race, and the schedule is getting tight now. The incoming matches are demanding and they will surely drop a point or two”, as per reports from Diario Sport.

Barcelona return to action with a derby trip to Girona on September 15, and they lost 4-2 home and away to their Catalan neighbours last season, with Real Madrid on the road at Real Sociedad the day before.