Barcelona Sporting Director Deco on rumoured defender – ‘We are not planning on it’

Since receiving his first international call-up for Spain, plenty of people have taken notice of the good form of Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza. The 25-year-old has even been linked with a return to Barcelona, with the Blaugrana short at right-back and able to sign him at a reduced price.

The Catalan side have a 50% sell-on clause on Mingueza, meaning they would only need to pay half of his release clause to complete the deal. HIs clause is at €20m, but Sporting Director Deco has distanced Barcelona from a move.

“At the moment we have not planned for his return. He is in a good moment of form and of course we are always paying attention to good players,” Deco told Diario AS.

Hansi Flick has Eric García in high consideration, and he will have more prominence soon. He could start vs. Girona. @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 13, 2024

Meanwhile Mingueza also gave an interview this week, and he chose to downplay the links too.

“Right now I’m not thinking about it at all. I’m focused on what I’m doing. I have things very clear, I know what I want and right now it is to be at Celta and have a very good season on an individual and collective level. The coach and the board know what I want, I have things very clear. I’m focused on having a good year and on Celta,” Mingueza explained to Marca.

The latest reporting on Mingueza’s future is that it is more likely to be Celta that are buying him, in their case outright, than Barcelona. The Galician side intend to offer Mingueza a new deal, and make an offer to Barcelona for the remaining 50% of his rights.