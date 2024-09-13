Barcelona Sporting Director Deco hints at meeting with Nico Williams’ agent

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has hinted that while he was not going to opine on Nico Williams not joining the club, he may have held talks with his agent this summer. It is widely reported that the Blaugrana pursued Williams this summer, but the club have edged away from the story.

Last week President Joan Laporta said he would not comment on Williams, but Sporting Director Deco told the media that he was not signed as they already had players who could play there, and he would not provide a jump in level. On the other hand, Williams’ agent Felix Tainta claims he simply decided to stay at Athletic Club.

During his most recent interview with Diario AS, Deco tried to follow the same policy as Laporta, saying that “I’m not talking about players who aren’t Barca players.”

However when pushed, he hinted that talks may have taken place.

“I meet with a lot of players, agents… The normal thing in the market is that there are always meetings, but I don’t say anything about things that are private. Nico Williams is an Athletic Bilbao player and at Barca we don’t comment on anything.”

Just hours after the transfer window closed, multiple outlets based in Barcelona published that while Williams had decided to stay in Bilbao, the story was not at an end with the Blaugrana. That was fueled by Williams later saying that he had decided to stay for ‘one more year’. It seems that if they have the money, Williams will be on Barcelona’s agenda down the line.